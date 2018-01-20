Chase ends after suspect hits car with family of 6 inside

HPD Fox assisted in Vehicle Pursuit. Suspect(s) apprehended. Suspect(s) crashed in Schuller and TC Jester area with another vehicle possibly carrying up to 6 people. No injuries reported @ this time. #HPDintheair. CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2018

A family of six was heading to dinner when the driver of a stolen SUV crashed right into them.Jamie Poirier, who lives near the crash scene, said, "It stinks that these people weren't doing anything. They were minding their own business and got hurt from it."It all ended at TC Jester and Schuler, according to authorities. Two family members were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man being chased ditched the SUV at the scene and ran down the sidewalk before being taken down.It started when DPS troopers had a helicopter above the stolen SUV.They say the driver is also suspected in an aggravated robbery from earlier this week."You tack on you're going to get in trouble for one thing, and then all of a sudden, you tack on all these other charges. It's stupid. I don't get it," said Poirier.The chase started near I-10 and Fry Road. HPD joined in near I-10 and Silber.Cruisers followed the wanted man into downtown and back out before the crash ending."A lot of it was coming through the back streets of town," said HPD Lt. Gordon Macintosh. "He was basically disregarding stop lights, and here he disregarded a stop sign. And he came through and hit the complainants."The crash scene was buzzing with law enforcement when it all ended, and as bad as it looked, police say it could have been so much worse."I think the officers did a good job cordoning it off and making sure when the accident did happen, that we blocked the streets off so nobody else could come out here and get hurt either," said Lt. Macintosh.The suspect is expected to face evading arrest charges and more charges could be coming.