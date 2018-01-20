Chemical leak stops boating at Dickinson Bayou

Officials are restricting boating along Dickinson Bayou after a chemical spill this afternoon.Dickinson police said a substance leaked from the Calumet-Penreco processing plant next to the bayou.According to police, the substance is a non-flammable, non hazardous mixture from the plant. A little under 250 gallons of the mixture leaked out to the bayou.Authorities closed boating and pleasure craft traffic for the rest of Saturday to aid in the cleanup. Police noted a shift in wind as well as floating booms are helping contain the mixture to the north side of the bayou, just within a mile of the Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp at Highway 3.There have been no injuries reported from the incident.Personnel from Galveston County Emergency Management, U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Texas General Land Office are on scene.Boating traffic is expected to resume on Sunday.