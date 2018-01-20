EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2971256" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police tells Eyewitness News exactly what happened during the bizarre overnight scene.

Police are investigating a bizarre scene that has left an alleged pimp dead in northwest Houston.Police responded to reports of a woman being attacked on Hempstead around 2:30 a.m.A good Samaritan spotted the woman and attempted to help her, but while trying to help, police say the alleged pimp threatened to shoot the Samaritan.As the man was pulling away from the scene, the woman attempted to jump inside his vehicle.Police say the alleged pimp tried to pull the woman out the vehicle when he lost his grip, fell on the asphalt and died.The good Samaritan left the scene, but authorities want to hear his side of the story.The good Samaritan is reportedly a black male driving a dark-colored truck.Investigators say the woman was sexually trafficked from Wisconsin to Houston.