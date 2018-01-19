'20/20' dives into twisted family tale of torture in California

It's a case that's shocked the country. Children starved and tortured by their parents.Prosecutors revealed new sickening details on the case yesterday, saying the children hardly ever saw the sun, were allowed to eat only one rationed meal a day.The parents reportedly taunted the kids with food they were forbidden to eat, and only allowed them to shower once a year.ABC's Matt Gutman has been doing live reports there all day.Art Rascon and Erica Simon got a chance to talk to him, and when they did, they learned the Turpins appeared in multiple photos looking happy and unified. Gutman also believes the rescued children, who range from two to 29 years old, will need lots of counseling.Tune in to 20/20 tonight at 9 for more details in this twisted tale.