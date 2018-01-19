2 teens critically injured when train collides with vehicle in Ft. Bend Co.

Car mangled, teens injured in crash with train in Ft. Bend Co. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Two teens were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Fort Bend County on Friday.

Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene. We will have live updates on ABC13 tonight at 10 p.m.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of FM 762 at FM 2759.

Both teens were hospitalized in critical condition. The sheriff's office said one of the teens was later stabilized.

The sheriff's office urged motorists to expect closures of the area and heavy delays.

The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
