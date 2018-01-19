RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --Two teens were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Fort Bend County on Friday.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of FM 762 at FM 2759.
Both teens were hospitalized in critical condition. The sheriff's office said one of the teens was later stabilized.
The sheriff's office urged motorists to expect closures of the area and heavy delays.
