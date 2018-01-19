HEALTH & FITNESS

10-year-old NJ boy calls news station to ask for help in finding his dad a new kidney

Boy calls TV station to try to find a kidney for his dad (KTRK)

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey --
A 10-year-old New Jersey boy took matters into his own hands to help his father find a kidney. He called a TV news station.

"I need my father to get a kidney," said Nick Recchia, "I figured if I talked about it here on TV then maybe someone would help him."

It's as simple as that.

While Nick was sitting in his bedroom, he thought, 'How can I tell the people dad needs a kidney? Call News 12.'

Nick's father Pete Recchia has end stage renal disease. He was born with one kidney and it's failing.

He's been on a transplant list for two years, and been going to dialysis for just as long.

"My energy, my whole outlook on everything is, unfortunately, run into the ground," Pete said.

Pete is proud that his son took matters into his own hands. He's hopeful that it work and someone who is A-positive blood type may actually step forward.

"(Nick) is awesome. I love him more than anything in the world," Pete said. "It's very loving and amazing he did this for his father, for myself."

The New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network says that three people in the state are added to the transplant list every day.

They say eight lives can be saved by just one organ donor.

Anyone who may be a match and wishes to be considered as a donor should contact the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia at 1-800-346-7834 and ask for the transplant coordinator for Pete Recchia.

