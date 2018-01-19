39-year-old woman accused of running major drug supply in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A "major cocaine supplier" to the county's north side has been arrested, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Sherretta Shaunte Washington, 39, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a weapon.

Neighbors on Emerson Ridge in Spring say Washington came and went often from her rental house and with urgency.

Last month was the last time they saw her, when the Harris County Sheriff's Office along with DEA agents used a massive armored vehicle for her arrest.

Neighbors, some of whom shared video with Eyewitness News, were stunned by the use of force and the police presence on their street.

The sheriff's office calls Washington "a major cocaine supplier in the Cypress Station/Ella area."

Among the painkillers, marijuana and 33 grams of crack cocaine were found in the house. Officers say they recovered a bulletproof vest and 650 rounds of ammunition, two rifle magazines and four handgun magazines.

Washington has a lengthy criminal background.

A quick online check shows about 20 arrests in the last 20 years. The last time was in September when court documents say she had more than 200 grams of cocaine.

She was out on bond when she was recently arrested. That bond has been revoked and replaced with a $500,000 bond.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they are relieved to see Washington go.

