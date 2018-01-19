ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kodak Black arrested during an Instagram live that featured pot, a child and a gun

Kodak Black appears in court after his arrest on gun charges (KTRK)

POMPANO BEACH, Florida --
Hip-hop artist Kodak Black was arrested Thursday afternoon, and it happened live on social media.

The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was taken into custody at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida.

He was broadcasting on Instagram live when it happened. A man could be seen rolling a marijuana joint in the background, while others played with a gun, all in the presence of a child.

Octave now faces seven felony charges, including grand theft of a firearm and child neglect without great bodily harm.

He was denied bond and is being held at the Broward County jail.

