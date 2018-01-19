Babysitter accused of using 6-year-old boy to steal package

Police in Florida arrested a woman accused of involving a 6-year-old boy in a burglary scheme.She allegedly drove the child up to a house where a package had been dropped off so that he could steal it off of the front porch.The incident was caught on surveillance video, and police say that helped them find the 20-year-old suspect Santana Lindsey.Lindsey is facing charges including child neglect and principal to burglary.Police say the boy in the video is a child the woman routinely cares for, but no details about their relationship were provided.The package was returned to the owner.