She needs a new best friend

She gives us candy

She watches all of your games



She puts her students first

She loves shopping at HEB

She's respectful

#OperationJJ is in full effect at Creekwood Middle School.A group of students put together a video listing 99 reasons why Houston Texans defensive star should visit 6th grade teacher Mallory Pangarakis, whose home flooded during Hurricane Harvey.She's a huge Texans fan and watches all the games.Here's just a few reasons they mentioned in the video:Principal Walt Winicki said the students have been working on the video since December and said it doesn't surprise him that they would do this for her.