KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --#OperationJJ is in full effect at Creekwood Middle School.
A group of students put together a video listing 99 reasons why Houston Texans defensive star should visit 6th grade teacher Mallory Pangarakis, whose home flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
She's a huge Texans fan and watches all the games.
Here's just a few reasons they mentioned in the video:
- She needs a new best friend
- She gives us candy
- She watches all of your games
- She puts her students first
- She loves shopping at HEB
- She's respectful
Principal Walt Winicki said the students have been working on the video since December and said it doesn't surprise him that they would do this for her.
