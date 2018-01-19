SOCIETY

Humble ISD students give JJ Watt 99 reasons to visit their teacher

EMBED </>More Videos

Students give JJ Watt 99 reasons to visit their teacher at Creekwood Middle School. (KTRK)

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
#OperationJJ is in full effect at Creekwood Middle School.

A group of students put together a video listing 99 reasons why Houston Texans defensive star should visit 6th grade teacher Mallory Pangarakis, whose home flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

She's a huge Texans fan and watches all the games.

Here's just a few reasons they mentioned in the video:

  • She needs a new best friend
  • She gives us candy
  • She watches all of your games

  • She puts her students first
  • She loves shopping at HEB
  • She's respectful


Principal Walt Winicki said the students have been working on the video since December and said it doesn't surprise him that they would do this for her.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysportsschoolstudentsteacherviralbuzzworthyHouston Texansnfljj wattKingwood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video