Oops, we'll do it again: Council will re-vote on items from last week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
City leaders will vote to re-do everything from its Wednesday meeting to quell questions raised about whether the session of city council was posted correctly in the midst of this week's ice storm.

In its upcoming meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24, city council will vote to re-approve everything it did this week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced two delays to the weekly meeting on Tuesday. The first delayed the meeting by an hour, the second delayed it to 1 p.m.

State law allows cities to change meeting times without notification because of "catastrophe," which includes a "snow storm." The meeting must be held within 72 hours of the original posted time.

The move is to avoid "meritless litigation" that could arise from the meeting change, a city attorney wrote in a city council action item.

The regular meeting is scheduled for this coming Wednesday at 9 a.m.
