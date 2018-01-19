EDUCATION

Katy ISD seeks community input on transportation changes

Katy Independent School District is seeking the community's input on potential transportation changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. (AP File Photo/Seth Perlman)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy Independent School District is seeking the community's input on potential transportation changes due to a shortage of bus drivers.

According to the release, Katy ISD is facing transportation challenges which include recruiting and retaining drivers for its current routes as well as safety concerns with congested traffic.

As part of the Your District, Your Voice initiative, Katy ISD is asking for parents, students, staff and community members to take a transportation sustainability survey.

The survey will be sent to community members email addresses from now until Jan. 31.

Currently, Katy ISD transportation model involves a two-bell schedule where elementary students who live outside of a half-mile radius and secondary students who live outside of a one-mile radius are eligible for services.

However, the district's driver shortage has impacted Katy ISD's ability to maintain the current transportation model.

Participants will be asked to chose between two plans.

One plan would keep the same eligibility requirements for bus riders, but change to a multi-bell schedule, which means different start and end times for elementary, junior high and high school students.

The other plan would keep the bell schedule but change the eligibility requirements to only students who live two miles away from campus.

