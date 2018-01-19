Deputies raid marijuana grow house with more than $300K worth of plants

Grow house busted in Cypress (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies from Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office raided what they call an illegal grow house in Cypress, seizing $300,000 worth of marijuana plants.

It happened on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a seemingly normal looking two-story home.

Following up on a tip, investigators conducted surveillance on a house in the 8200 block of Polaris Point Lane for weeks. In Thursday's raid of the home, more than 200 plants were confiscated as evidence, along with several large bags of marijuana.

Authorities say they found expensive lights operated by timers and a fertilizing schedule taped to a mirror. The house was reportedly rigged to have different growing seasons in different rooms.

Two suspects, Peter Nguyen and Khoi Huynh, were taken into custody after the raid. One of the suspects surrendered without incident. The other was found hiding under insulation in the attic.

Neighbors said they were terrified. They said undercover officers arrived on Thursday and stayed for hours.

"Just knowing it's been captured and the two suspects are in custody now, it just makes me more safe and aware," said neighbor Daniel Larraga, Jr.

