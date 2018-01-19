COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Unprecedented water loss' after deep freeze prompts water conserve order in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Leaking pipes caused by the deep freeze in the Galveston area has prompted the city to enact its drought contingency plan.

As part of the plan, the city is urging residents and businesses to conserve water since reserves fell by about 60 percent.


Under the emergency measure, different parts of the city will be allowed to water lawns only two days out of the week on alternating days. For example, customers in the side of Galveston east of 103rd Street are allowed to irrigate landscaping on Mondays and Thursday.

In addition, car washing on private property will also be prohibited.

The stipulations of the conservation order are enforced by law, according to the city.



Galveston also informed residents who have a leak to contact the city through its website or email.


The plan will go on until the majority of all freeze-related leaks are resolved, the city said.

"The City has experienced unprecedented water loss due to leaks happening across the Island," said Galveston city manager Brian Maxwell. "This is quickly becoming a water emergency and we hope that residents will heed the message and help us to conserve the water we do have in reserves. We are hoping to quickly resolve these issues and rescind the mandatory water rationing as soon as possible."

