Sexual assault of a child, credit card abuse suspects among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons north of Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Multi-County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons of the Week (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Every week, Multi-County Crime Stoppers publishes a list of 10 featured felons. This week, their warrants include sexual assault of a child and assault with a deadly weapon.

The organization, which operates in Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.

Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
warrant arrestscrime stoppersfugitive
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video