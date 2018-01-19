Every week, Multi-County Crime Stoppers publishes a list of 10 featured felons. This week, their warrants include sexual assault of a child and assault with a deadly weapon.The organization, which operates in Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.