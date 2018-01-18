Mexico will not pay for a wall, Consul General says

President Trump is insisting his views on a border wall with Mexico have not evolved. He's pushing back against comments made by his own chief of staff.
Trump says on Twitter: "The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it."
The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
Some Democrats who met with chief of staff John Kelly this week say Kelly told them parts of the border are not needed -- and that Trump didn't know that when he made campaign promises.
The Consul General, however, reissued their stance on the wall and their relationship with the U.S. Their full statement is included below, in English and Spanish:
On behalf of the Mexican government, the Foreign Ministry reiterates the statements contained in its June 22 and August 27, 2017 press releases:
1. As the Mexican government has stated repeatedly, our country will not pay in any way or under any circumstances for a wall or physical barrier built on U.S. territory along the Mexican border. This statement is not part of a Mexican negotiating strategy, but rather a principle of national sovereignty and dignity.
2. While Mexico has a significant problem of violence, it is manifestly false that Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world. According to UN figures for 2014 (the most recent international report), Mexico is far from being one of the most violent countries. In Latin America alone, other countries have homicide rates higher than Mexico's (16.4), which is far below several countries in the region.
3. With regard to the violence created in Mexico by the illicit trafficking in drugs, weapons and money between our countries, we reiterate that it is a shared problem that will only end if its root causes are addressed: the high demand for drugs in the United States and supply from Mexico (and other countries). International criminal organizations have caused the deaths of thousands of Mexicans, including members of the Armed Forces and police officers, and thousands of Americans. Only on the basis of the principles of shared responsibility, teamwork and mutual trust will we be able to overcome this challenge.
4. Mexico's position at the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation table will continue to be a responsible and constructive one, while always putting our national interests first and seeking an outcome whereby the three North American countries win.
5. Mexico will not negotiate NAFTA or any other aspect of the bilateral relationship through social media or any other news platform.
El gobierno de México, a través de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores, reitera lo expresado en sus comunicados del 22 de junio y del 27 de agosto del 2017:
1. Como ha sostenido siempre el gobierno de México, nuestro país no pagará, de ninguna manera y bajo ninguna circunstancia, un muro o barrera física que se construya en territorio estadounidense a lo largo de la frontera con México. Esta determinación no es parte de una estrategia negociadora mexicana, sino un principio de soberanía y dignidad nacional.
2. Aunque México tiene un problema significativo de violencia, es abiertamente falso que México sea el país más peligroso del mundo. De acuerdo a cifras de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas de 2014 (el reporte internacional más reciente), México está lejos de ser uno de los países más violentos. Tan sólo en América Latina, otros países tienen tasas de homicidios superiores a la de México, situada en 16.4, muy por debajo de varios países de la región.
3. Respecto a la violencia generada en México por el tráfico ilícito de drogas, armas y dinero entre nuestros países, reiteramos que es un problema compartido que sólo terminará si se tratan sus causas de raíz: la alta demanda de drogas en Estados Unidos y la oferta desde México (y otros países). Las organizaciones criminales internacionales han causado la muerte de miles de mexicanos, incluyendo miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas y policías, y de miles de estadounidenses. Sólo con base en los principios de responsabilidad compartida, trabajo en equipo y confianza mutua podremos superar este reto.
4. La posición de México en la mesa de renegociación del Tratado del Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN) continuará siendo seria y constructiva, siempre poniendo el interés nacional por delante y buscando un resultado en el que los tres países norteamericanos ganen.
5. México no negociará el TLCAN, ni ningún otro aspecto de la relación bilateral, por medio de las redes sociales o los medios de comunicación.
