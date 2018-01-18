Mexico will not pay for a wall, Consul General says

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

On the heels of a recent tweet from President Donald Trump, the Mexican Consul General is restating their position on the funding of a border wall.President Trump is insisting his views on a border wall with Mexico have not evolved. He's pushing back against comments made by his own chief of staff.Trump says on Twitter: "The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it."Some Democrats who met with chief of staff John Kelly this week say Kelly told them parts of the border are not needed -- and that Trump didn't know that when he made campaign promises.The Consul General, however, reissued their stance on the wall and their relationship with the U.S. Their full statement is included below, in English and Spanish:On behalf of the Mexican government, the Foreign Ministry reiterates the statements contained in its June 22 and August 27, 2017 press releases: