Black Bean Soup from David Nuno
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. GOYA EVOO
1 Tsp. GOYA Ground Cumin
1 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 tsp. GOYA Oregano leaf
1 packet Sazon GOYA Natural and Complete
2 tbsp. GOYA Golden Cooking Wine
2 cans GOYA Black Beans, undrained
2 GOYA Bay Leaves
1 tsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. GOYA white distilled vinegar
Goya Adobo
1 green pepper
Finely chopped white onion
Fresh cilantro
Instructions:
-Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin, garlic, oregano and sazon to pot. Cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine; bring to a boil. Add 1 cup water, beans, bay leaves, brown sugar and vinegar; bring bean mixture to a boil. Reduce to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens and ingredients come together, about 15 minutes.

-Season soup with adobo; discard bay leaf.

-Divide soup evenly among serving bowls. Garnish with onions and cilantro, if desired.

