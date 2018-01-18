House fire spreads to 3 other homes in north Houston

Officials say a fire that started at one house spread to other homes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that spread from one home to three others in north Houston Thursday morning.

At one point, heavy, black smoke could be seen coming from the area around 10:40 a.m. on Averill Street and Patton Street.

The police chief tells Eyewitness News a man in one of the houses realized there was a fire on his back porch.

Even though the fire department arrived within minutes, officials say firefighters had problems with water pressure.

They're now trying to determine the source of that low pressure.

The other homes that caught fire were damaged.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SkyEye live over 2-alarm house fire north of downtown

Firefighters respond to house fire in north Houston

