Amazon won't be bringing 50,000 jobs and its new headquarters to Houston.The huge company announced the finalist list for its new HQ and Houston was not on it.Amazon is planning on hiring 50,000 employees and more than 200 cities were hoping to land the electronic commerce giant.Amazon reduced the list from 238 cities to 20.Dallas and Austin did make the final list.The final 20 cities are:- Atlanta, GA- Austin, TX- Boston, MA- Chicago, IL- Columbus, OH- Dallas, TX- Denver, CO- Indianapolis, IN- Los Angeles, CA- Miami, FL- Montgomery County, MD- Nashville, TN- Newark, NJ- New York City, NY- Northern Virginia, VA- Philadelphia, PA- Pittsburgh, PA- Raleigh, NC- Toronto, ON- Washington D.C.