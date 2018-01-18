Houston Texans cheerleaders hold dance class for $10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for an inexpensive way to get fit just like the Houston Texans cheerleaders?
The squad is offering a dance class available for the public for just $10.
The class is tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Texans' Methodist Training Center off Kirby.
The workout class comes ahead of their annual April tryouts.
