CHEERLEADING

Houston Texans cheerleaders hold dance class for $10

Houston Texans cheerleaders hold dance class for public, and the cost is just $10.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for an inexpensive way to get fit just like the Houston Texans cheerleaders?

The squad is offering a dance class available for the public for just $10.

The class is tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Texans' Methodist Training Center off Kirby.

The workout class comes ahead of their annual April tryouts.

