Teenager shot and killed during altercation inside courthouse

The grandmother of a teenager killed during a court hearing says the boy was trying to turn his life around. (KTRK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRK) --
A teenager was shot and killed inside a courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Joseph Haynes was there for a hearing related to a menacing with a firearm charge when an altercation broke out between the teen's family and a deputy.

During the dispute, officials say the deputy got knocked to the ground and one shot was fired.

The sheriff's office did not say if the gunshot was intentional or accidental. Haynes was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died.

"He was trying to get his life together. Now he won't have a chance," Haynes' grandmother said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

