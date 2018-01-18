Gun store targeted again 1 year after parking lot shootout

Suspects used circular saw to attempt to break into gun store. (KTRK)

Three people are behind bars after trying to break into a gun store on the Katy Freeway.

It all started just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the suspects went through the BMW car lot next to Full Armor Firearms to get to the area behind the gun store.

That triggered an alarm at the car lot.

When investigators arrived they heard loud banging noises coming from behind the gun store.

Officers saw three men leaving the area in a pickup truck.

Police set up a perimeter and found two men hiding in a nearby apartment complex. They were arrested.

Investigators spotted the truck leaving the complex and pulled it over, arresting the third suspect.
Police say the men were using a circular saw to try to cut through the back door.

This gun store has been the targets of break-ins in the past. A year ago a suspected thief exchanged gunfire with an employee who works as an overnight security guard. One of those suspects was shot at that time.

That same security guard was at the gun store Thursday morning but did not hear the suspects in this case because the suspects did not actually make it into the store.

He says the store has been targeted by thieves nearly 20 times.

RELATED: Employee fires rifle at suspects breaking into gun range parking lot
One of the burglary suspects shot at an employee, and that employee fired back, according to police.

Related Topics:
burglaryattempted robberygunssecurityarrestHouston
