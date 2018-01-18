SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Three men accused in the execution-style killing of a couple in Spring are behind bars.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Aakiel Kendrick, Khari Kendrick and Erick Peralta. Officials believe the men waited for an opportunity to attack Bao and Jenny Lam.
The Lams' son Richard said the couple came to the United States as teenagers with hopes of living the American dream.
He spoke to ABC13 shortly after their deaths and following the announcement arrests had been made. "We are relieved to have these three men off the streets so they are no longer able to harm anyone else," Richard said.
Here's a timeline of the investigation into the couple's murder.
January 11, 2018 - 8:15 p.m. Deputies say this is the last time Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, were known by family members to be alive. By 8:44 p.m., the couple drives through the entrance gate of the Village of Northgate Forest subdivision in Spring after visiting their daughter's house nearby. They pull into their garage, where they are ambushed. They are bound, robbed and murdered inside their home.
January 13, 2018 - 6:50 p.m. Deputies respond to a "Welfare Check" asked for by the Lams' son. He had not been in contact with them since Jan. 11.
Deputies enter the Lams' home and discover they were killed. Guns, valuables and the couple's 2016 Porsche Panamera are also missing.
January 16, 2018: Deputies release surveillance video showing two men entering the subdivision at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 11. - the same night the Lams were killed. The men were driving a black Navigator.
Video shows the Porsche leave the subdivision on Jan. 12 around 2:30 a.m. The Porsche returns that same morning and stays until 6:30 a.m. A driver takes off in the Navigator, followed by the Porsche.
Deputies say the Porsche is seen returning to the neighborhood several times between Jan.11 and Jan. 13.
On the night of the murders, witnesses say they saw the suspects, who were dressed in black and wearing gloves, leave an apartment on 13035 Windfern near Jersey Village in the Navigator at 8 p.m. Around midnight, witnesses saw them return to the apartment and unload items from a Porsche.
After images of the suspects were released to the public, a witness called the Harris County Sheriff's Office, saying she recognized the men.
A search warrant of the apartment is executed. It turns out the apartment belongs to one of the suspects, Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick. HCSO says multiple items from the Lams' home were found there.
January 17, 2018: ABC13 reports three arrests have been made in connection to the Lams' murder.
Khari Ty Kendrick, 23, Erick Alfredo Peralta, 20, and Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21, are arrested, charged with capital murder and booked in the Harris County jail.
Sources tell Eyewitness News Khari Kendrick gave an in-custody confession to the murder and implicated the other two men.
January 18, 2018: Charges are read in court. The judge sets no bond for the men.
Authorities also discover weapons and items stolen in a separate robbery in Tomball. In that case, a man was held at gunpoint and tied up at his home. As many as 20 Louis Vuitton purses were stolen.
They believe it happened two days before the Lams were killed.
Officials also believe the three men are tied to the Tomball robbery and other violent crimes.
