Clean bathrooms, good coffee and amazing customer service has Buc-ee's ranked as America's best gas station.Gas Buddy ranked gas stations across the country, and in the end, Texas-based Buc-ee's came out on top with the highest ratings and reviews.The categories that were ranked included; coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting and restrooms and overall.