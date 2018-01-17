Cold blast prompts Entergy to conserve power

Lower the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

The search for warmth could get tougher for Entergy customers heading into Thursday.The utility serving much of southeast Texas is requesting its customers to conserve energy between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. tomorrow due to higher than expected demand for power.Entergy said the overworked part of its service area is due to the current unusually cold temperatures."We apologize for any inconvenience," said Vernon Pierce, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, Inc. "The arctic blast is driving up electricity usage. This is an unusual situation MISO (Midcontinental Independent System Operator) is working to correct as soon as possible."Despite the request, the utility said the order is voluntary.The company suggested these steps for customers to reduce power usage during the affected period:The company serves more than 450,000 customers in 27 counties in Texas.