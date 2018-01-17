COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Overworked grid prompts Entergy to order voluntary power conservation

Cold blast prompts Entergy to conserve power

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The search for warmth could get tougher for Entergy customers heading into Thursday.

The utility serving much of southeast Texas is requesting its customers to conserve energy between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. tomorrow due to higher than expected demand for power.

Entergy said the overworked part of its service area is due to the current unusually cold temperatures.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," said Vernon Pierce, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, Inc. "The arctic blast is driving up electricity usage. This is an unusual situation MISO (Midcontinental Independent System Operator) is working to correct as soon as possible."

Despite the request, the utility said the order is voluntary.

The company suggested these steps for customers to reduce power usage during the affected period:
  • Lower the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.
  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing, etc., until later in the day.
  • Don't allow warm air to escape from the home. Check caulking around doors and windows and fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the house.


The company serves more than 450,000 customers in 27 counties in Texas.

