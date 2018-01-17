HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston doctor's license suspended over alleged cocaine-use

The Texas Medical Board suspended the license of Dr. Oscar Francisco Quintana for alleged cocaine use.

Alleged cocaine use is at the center of a Houston physician's suspension of his license.

Last week, the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Oscar Francisco Quintana.

According to the medical board, the doctor is using cocaine and is "a continuing threat to public welfare."

The board also noted Quintana has a disciplinary history involving substance abuse going back to 2003.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will remain pending further action from the board.
