If you are headed to Bush Airport, get there early if you want to catch your flight.Passengers are having to wait in very long TSA lines.Photos and videos sent to ABC13 showed a huge backup in the TSA lines due to short-staffing and cancelled and delayed flights.According to the TSA, many of their screeners were not able to get to work Wednesday morning due to the icy conditions.They do expect to be fully staffed by Wednesday afternoon, but the lines could remain long because of the flight delays and cancellations.They are urging people to check with their airlines and get to the airport at least two hours before their flight.