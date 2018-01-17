SOCIETY

Teen "ashamed" after Nazi flag video goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen ashamed after Nazi flag video goes viral (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents, after a video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag, went viral.

The video was of Mat Blood draped with the Nazi flag. Blood admits, "saying on a megaphone a lot of hateful things that I shouldn't have."

Blood says he was dared to say the things he said. "I'm sincerely ashamed, I wish I wouldn't have done it," said Blood.

Blood said he lost his job and is worried his parents might too and he's worried about his future. Blood said, "I planned to join the army but that's probably not gonna happen now. I'm so sorry for all the people I've offended, I'm ashamed of myself, there's no question about it, my family's ashamed of me and like I wish I could change it."

The Noblesville High School administration is now looking into the incident... But would not say whether or not disciplinary action would be taken.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldnazisviral video
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video