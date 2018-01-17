SOCIETY

Tattoos that talk let you hear your ink

Tattoos that can talk to you (KTRK)

Some people choose tattoos that speak to them. That is literally the case with these tattoos that can play back audio clips

It's a new tech-based take on body art from Los Angeles startup, Skin Motion.

A specially-trained artist recreates a soundwave file as a tattoo. An app is used to read the tattoo and play back an associated audio file.

The company says it's done using a combination of audio processing and image recognition.

For one man, it was a chance to keep forever a voicemail his grandmother left him before she died.

