Tattoos that talk let you hear your ink

Some people choose tattoos that speak to them. That is literally the case with these tattoos that can play back audio clipsIt's a new tech-based take on body art from Los Angeles startup, Skin Motion.A specially-trained artist recreates a soundwave file as a tattoo. An app is used to read the tattoo and play back an associated audio file.The company says it's done using a combination of audio processing and image recognition.For one man, it was a chance to keep forever a voicemail his grandmother left him before she died.