Man surprises grandfather with restored 1957 Chevy

Man restores grandfather's 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2018. (WPVI)

It was a surprise that was a year in the making in Kentucky.

Cameron Dedman restored his grandfather's classic 1957 Chevy Bel Air and surprised him with the gift for his 81st birthday.

Fred Lamar drove the car every day when his children were young. But it's been parked in a garage for the past 30 years.

That is, until his grandson started making the repairs a year ago.

Family members even flew in from all over for the big reveal.

The two plan on taking the restored classic to car shows this summer.
