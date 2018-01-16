Drone video shows north Harris Co. blanketed by ice

No one would blame you for mistaking these images of snow white rooftops from somewhere up north.But new drone video from north Harris County is giving us a birds-eye view of one community after the region was gripped by today's winter storm.Luke Abrahams captured these incredible images showing slick roads and a dusting of white over homes and lawns alike.At these heights and in this hazy shade of winter, the only thing that seems to pop out are the cool blue hues of frigid swimming pools that appear from street to street.