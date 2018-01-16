WEATHER

Drone video shows north Harris Co. blanketed by ice

EMBED </>More Videos

A drone captured these images of a Spring neighborhood dusted by ice. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
No one would blame you for mistaking these images of snow white rooftops from somewhere up north.

But new drone video from north Harris County is giving us a birds-eye view of one community after the region was gripped by today's winter storm.

Luke Abrahams captured these incredible images showing slick roads and a dusting of white over homes and lawns alike.

At these heights and in this hazy shade of winter, the only thing that seems to pop out are the cool blue hues of frigid swimming pools that appear from street to street.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherwinter stormdronesmust-see videosnowSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video