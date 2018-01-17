Sharp dad uses machete to clean off windshield

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2951596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viewers share photos and video of sleet and snow around the area.

A lot of folks in southeast Texas don't usually have an ice scraper ready to use.Yet when vehicles were covered in a thin, hard sheet of ice, many had to turn to alternate tools to clear away their windshields.For Rodolfo Perez's father, a credit card wasn't strong or effective enough to use.Take a look at the ice scraping tool of choice in the video above, and check out photos taken during this extreme winter blast.