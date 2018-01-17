WINTER WEATHER

Sharp dad uses machete to clean off windshield

Sharp dad uses alternate ice scraper to clean off windshield (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A lot of folks in southeast Texas don't usually have an ice scraper ready to use.

Yet when vehicles were covered in a thin, hard sheet of ice, many had to turn to alternate tools to clear away their windshields.

For Rodolfo Perez's father, a credit card wasn't strong or effective enough to use.

Take a look at the ice scraping tool of choice in the video above, and check out photos taken during this extreme winter blast.

Viewers share photos and video of sleet and snow around the area.

View photos and submit your own on our interactive map. (Tap here if you're on a mobile device)

