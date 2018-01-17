Sharp dad uses machete to clean off windshield

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --A lot of folks in southeast Texas don't usually have an ice scraper ready to use.
Yet when vehicles were covered in a thin, hard sheet of ice, many had to turn to alternate tools to clear away their windshields.
For Rodolfo Perez's father, a credit card wasn't strong or effective enough to use.
Take a look at the ice scraping tool of choice in the video above, and check out photos taken during this extreme winter blast.
