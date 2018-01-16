HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

These Houston restaurants are open during the winter storm

HOUSTON --
Facing the prospect of winter weather and potentially icy roads, a number of Houston restaurants have decided to close for business on Tuesday, January 16. However, many remain open to serve customers.

With the caveats that people should be careful about monitoring potentially deteriorating conditions - and exercise caution while driving - the following Houston restaurants have confirmed to CultureMap that they are or will be open for business.

Go to CultureMap for a list of restaurants that are open.
