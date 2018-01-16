List of business and hospital closures in the Houston area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2952513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Businesses, courts and medical buildings close due to icy weather.

Here is a list of the businesses and hospitals that are closed Tuesday due to the icy conditions across the Houston area.Alvin: Non-emergency offices are closed. Offices will re-open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.Brookshire: All city offices are closed.DPS Office Closures: Walker, Liberty and Montgomery area offices, including Driver License Offices, will be closed Wednesday, Jan 17. Check with your local office to see if it is affected.Fort Bend County: Jury duty has been cancelled. County offices are also closed.Houston: Closing all municipal courts. You can reset your case by calling 3-1-1. There is no jury duty.The Galleria will close for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather. Once the ice storm passes and it is declared safe for shoppers and employees, the center will re-open.The following malls all closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday: The Woodlands Mall, Baybrook Mall, First Colony Mall, Willowbrook Mall and Deerbrook Mall.Houston SPCA and the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas are closed. The 24/7 injured animal ambulance will operate as weather permits.All Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations will close early, with some locations closing by 1 p.m. Clinic locations plan to re-open at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Main Campus and Spring Medical & Diagnostic Center will be closed, Wednesday, Jan. 17.League City services will open starting at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17. This includes all city offices, parks, recreational facilities and the building department. All court hearings for Wednesday are cancelled.All Memorial Hermann outpatient imaging, breast care centers, IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute and Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation locations will close at noon.Missouri City: all non-emergency offices are closed.City Hall, 1522 Texas PkwyInspections & Permits, 1522 Texas PkwyMunicipal Court, 3845 Cartwright Rd.Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Rd.Quail Valley Golf Course and City Centre, 2880 La Quinta Dr.Animal Shelter, 1923 Scanlin Rd. (staff is on-call to care for animals housed inside facility)City of Richmond: City Hall and annex offices closed at noon. This includes Municipal Courts, Permits and Billing. They plan to re-open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.Seabrook: All city offices, including the municipal courtTexas Children's Pediatrics locations: Ashford, Conroe, Cy-Fair, Fall Creek, Kingwood, Ripley House, Town & CountryTexas Children's Urgent Care Main CampusTexas Children's Health Center Cy-FairThe Woodlands: The Woodlands Mall is closing Tuesday at 3pm. Re-opening Wednesday at noon.United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Office: Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The naturalization ceremony scheduled to occur at the M.O. Campbell Center has been cancelled. Those scheduled to naturalize will receive notification of a new date from USCIS.All disaster recovery centers.