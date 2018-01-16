2 men wanted in connection with Spring couple's murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2952363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the community needs to get "these scumbags" off the street

The bodies of Bao and Jenny Lam were found inside their home in an exclusive, gated community in Spring on January 13.

New surveillance video just released by Harris County detectives show two men considered persons of interest in the murder of a husband and wife.Homicide investigators say the video was recorded by a surveillance camera at the entrance of Northgate Forest subdivision last Thursday, around 8:20 p.m.The bodies of Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, were discovered inside their home on Glorietta Turn on Saturday night, after a welfare check call by the victims' son.In the video, two men are seen arriving in a black 2007 to 2014 Lincoln Navigator. The driver parks the vehicle in the turnaround, and then both men can be seen walking up the street before crawling under the gate.But that isn't all the neighborhood's surveillance cameras captured. Twenty minutes after the men arrived, the Lams are seen returning home around 8:40 p.m.Investigators said hours later, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Lam's gray Porsche exits the subdivision. The vehicle was recorded returning a short time later, then remaining at the scene until around 6:30 a.m.Detectives said that same vehicle returned to the Lam's home several times between the initial assault on Thursday night, and when the Lam's bodies were found on Saturday evening.Deputies believe the Lams were ambushed inside their garage, and then forced inside their home by their killers.Investigators said the couple was found with their hands and feet bound, and both died from gunshot wounds.An unknown number of guns, jewelry and other valuables were missing from their home, including their 2016 gray Porsche Panamera. The vehicle was recovered on Sunday after it was abandoned in a parking lot off FM 1960.The driver appears to be a black or Hispanic male of medium height and build. His face was uncovered.The passenger appears to be around 6 feet 4, and walks with an unusual gait or limp. He was seen wearing a letterman jacket with "CC" on the front, and two tone pants, with one light-colored leg and one dark-colored leg. His face appears to be covered.