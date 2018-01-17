LIST: Icy locations reported on Houston area roads

Updated 4:21 p.m.
IH-45 GULF Northbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 2:23 PM today
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH All Mainlanes Cleared at 4:05 PM today
IH-45 Northbound At SH-242 in Montgomery County Exit Ramp Verified at 11:11 AM on 1/16/2018 (Still Active)
IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Eastbound At SH-288 Exit Ramp Verified at 12:59 PM today
IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP Exit Ramp Verified at 4:10 PM today
US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At S. POST OAK All Mainlanes Verified at 3:55 PM on 1/16/2018 (Still Active)
SH-225 Westbound At IH-610 EAST LOOP Exit Ramp Verified at 2:57 PM today
SH-288 Northbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Exit Ramp Verified at 12:33 PM today
SH-6 Southbound At ALIEF CLODINE All Mainlanes Verified at 3:59 PM on 1/16/2018 (Still Active)
SPUR-261 SHEPHERD Northbound At IH-45 NORTH Exit Ramp Cleared at 3:58 PM today
WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SOUTH SAM PLAZA Center Lane Cleared at 4:15 PM today
If you see a roadway that has ice on it, you are asked to call 311 or 713-837-0311. Houston Public Works will be able to dispatch a truck with chat rock to provide traction. Please do NOT call 911 to report slick roads.
You can also use the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Motorist Assistance Line to report ice on roadways: 713-225-5627.
If you have to drive, remember these tips from the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management:
Always buckle your seatbelt.
Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.
Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.
Don't use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.
Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses.
Know your vehicle and how it operates. Not all cars respond the same to slippery roads.
MORE WINTER STORM WARNING RESOURCES:
TxDOT Statewide Highway Conditions
Live traffic map