HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Shoppers dashed to area grocery stores to stock up on supplies ahead of Tuesday's winter storm.
Shelves were bare in some stores as people bought food and water.
Some customers immediately went shopping after hearing school districts were cancelling classes, saying they wanted to be cautious.
"I guess after Harvey it's better safe than sorry," one man said.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
🚫🍞😱 at the HEB in #Conroe! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/W62iPJNWZc— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 16, 2018