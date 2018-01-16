WEATHER

Shoppers swarm grocery stores to stock up ahead of winter storm

Shoppers head to the store to stock up on supplies. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Shoppers dashed to area grocery stores to stock up on supplies ahead of Tuesday's winter storm.

Shelves were bare in some stores as people bought food and water.

Some customers immediately went shopping after hearing school districts were cancelling classes, saying they wanted to be cautious.

"I guess after Harvey it's better safe than sorry," one man said.
