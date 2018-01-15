FOOD & DRINK

Check your ice cream: Recall expands after listeria fears

Fieldbrook Foods sold the recalled ice cream bars at Krogers and other stores.

An ice cream recall announced last week has been expanded to include dozens of brands that might have listeria.

The recall affects orange creme, raspberry cream and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars produced by Fieldbrook Foods.

The bars were sold under different brand names at a number of retailers, including Aldi and Kroger.

Click here to check if your ice cream is on the recall

The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017 and a "best by" date of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.

The listeria concerns came up after routine testing revealed the presence of the bacteria in a few ice cream samples. There have been no illnesses reported so far in connection to the products.

If you have the affected product, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 1-800-333-0805 ext. 2270.

Listeria concerns prompt voluntary recall of ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi
Ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi under recall

