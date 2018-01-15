EDUCATION

School districts keeping their eyes on wintry weather

School districts across southeast Texas say they are watching and waiting to see what happens with this wintry weather. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From the largest school districts in our area to the smaller districts, all eyes are on the weather.

Huntsville ISD is the first school district to announce that school will be closed tomorrow, ahead of the wintry weather headed to southeast Texas.


Several school districts around the Houston area and throughout southeast Texas are holding meetings this afternoon and monitoring conditions around the clock.

HISD said it's implementing their cold weather procedures.

Head maintenance staff will go to each building early tomorrow to make sure heat systems are working well.

The district said dismissals and cancellations will be decided once the transportation department has a chance to assess the roads.

Cy-Fair ISD Police said maintenance and facility employees will monitor conditions through the night.

Clear Creek ISD will make a decision after 5 p.m. today following conference calls with the National Weather Service.

In Pearland ISD, officials are watching the weather and said decisions will be made by 5:30 a.m. tomorrow.

All the districts are in monitoring mode. We'll post any decisions as soon as they are made available.

