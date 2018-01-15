Deputy and kangaroo become unexpected and instant friends

Deputy Montesdeosca proving there is never a dull moment when you are a Deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.



It's not everyday you see a deputy cradling a kangaroo.In a photo posted on Twitter, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Montesdeosca is posing with "Boomer," an acting kangaroo.The Lancaster Sheriff's Office said the deputy works the school beat in Lancaster.A teacher, whose family member works in the film industry, brought "Boomer" to Antelope Valley High School so he can get comfortable around people.The deputy saw "Boomer," and they just bonded.You'll want to be on the lookout for the furry animal because he might appear in movies and be famous soon!