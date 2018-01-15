PETS & ANIMALS

Deputy and kangaroo become unexpected and instant friends

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have seen this picture going viral on social media, and now we're learning the story behind it. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, California --
It's not everyday you see a deputy cradling a kangaroo.

In a photo posted on Twitter, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Montesdeosca is posing with "Boomer," an acting kangaroo.

The Lancaster Sheriff's Office said the deputy works the school beat in Lancaster.

A teacher, whose family member works in the film industry, brought "Boomer" to Antelope Valley High School so he can get comfortable around people.



The deputy saw "Boomer," and they just bonded.

You'll want to be on the lookout for the furry animal because he might appear in movies and be famous soon!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalscute animalslos angeles county sheriff's departmenttwitterviralanimal newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video