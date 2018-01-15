SOCIETY

7-year-old hears out of both ears for first time after life-changing surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the deaf child's life-changing surgery.

By
NEW YORK --
7-year-old Teesa was playing with her crayons, drawing and coloring, perhaps unaware that the rest of her life was about to change.

In just a few minutes, she was going to be able to hear out of both ears for the very first time, ending a long, difficult journey.

Kathleen Arden adopted Teesa, after she spent the first year of her life at an orphanage in India.

Teesa was never taught sign language, so she had little to no communication skills.

She would only make small gestures to indicate when she was hungry.

"She's been through quite a lot in her seven years, and hasn't been able to tell anyone about it because right now she doesn't have a very reliable mode of communication," says Arden.

All of that began to change in August when Teesa had cochlear implant surgery in one ear at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

Four months later, Teesa had the implant surgery in the other ear.

Doctors at Mount Sinai used a new type of implant that was just approved by the FDA. It is thinner and softer and could help a person hear better.

On Friday, Teesa was smiling from ear to ear - ears that are now finally working.

As for what's next?

"The sky is the limit. There are so many things that I want to show her. She just had her first Christmas. That was very exciting. There is just so much I want to show her," says Arden.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societydeafsurgeryu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video