Dispute over bag of cherries sparks brawl at supermarket

In Australia, a dispute at a grocery store over cherries had one customer seeing red.The fight erupted on Friday afternoon sparked by, of all things, a disagreement over cherries.The store owner Tung Nguyen says two men approached his employee wanting to buy fruit by the bag."He said you have to buy it by the kilo, he says if you're not happy then goodbye," Tung Nguyen said.The shopper wasn't happy."He called my worker inside and after talking, he hit the man," Tung Nguyen said.Fellow customers struggled to break up the brawl.The worker ended up with a head wound and required treatment in hospital.Tong Nguyen is no stranger to drama in the workplace, a year ago he lost his business when the little Saigon market in Footscray burned down. He wants nothing but harmony in his new store."I don't want to see this in my shop again," Tung Nguyen said.Police say two men have been charged over the incident which has left witnesses with a sour taste.