A father and his teenage daughter were killed in a fire Sunday afternoon at a Bronx apartment building.The FDNY received the call at 12:12 p.m. for the fire in a 7-story residential building on Dewey Avenue in the Throggs Neck Houses.The fire was on the fourth floor.Nelson Rojas, 62 and his daughter, Yolanda Rojas, 13, were found unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment.Both were pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.The fire was placed under control within an hour.Fire officials say the cause of the fire was accidental and was caused by an electric plate that was in close proximity to bedding.