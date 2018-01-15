HOME & GARDEN

FEMA offering another week of free repair advice for homeowners affected by Harvey

FEMA is offering free repair advice for homeowners in Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
FEMA specialists will be back in Harris County this week to help homeowners rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and preventing or reducing damage from future disasters.

You can stop by the following stores from Jan. 15 - Jan. 20 to talk to the experts.

Golfcrest True Value - 5206 Telephone Road, Houston, Texas 77087

Mon. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 16 - Sat. Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware at Cinco Ranch - 1720 S. Mason Road, Katy, Texas 77450

Mon. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 16 - Sat. Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Batie's Ace Hardware and Paint - 9525 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77063

Mon. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 16 - Sat. Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

