FEMA specialists will be back in Harris County this week to help homeowners rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and preventing or reducing damage from future disasters.You can stop by the following stores from Jan. 15 - Jan. 20 to talk to the experts.- 5206 Telephone Road, Houston, Texas 77087Mon. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Jan. 16 - Sat. Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.- 1720 S. Mason Road, Katy, Texas 77450Mon. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Jan. 16 - Sat. Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.- 9525 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77063Mon. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Jan. 16 - Sat. Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.