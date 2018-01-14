Pet sitter burned when Conroe mobile home erupts in flames

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews believe a space heater may have started the fire that injured a man and set a dog running in Montgomery County this morning. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters say a man left to pet sit his relative's dog was severely injured in an early-morning house fire in north Montgomery County.

Crews arrived to the Shadow Bay subdivision on Lake Conroe just after 5:30 a.m., and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the 55-year-old man who was sleeping inside suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns and severe smoke inhalation as he tried to escape.

The victim was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center where he remains with life-threatening injuries. The family dog was able to escape without injury.

Fire investigators learned the victim's family had just moved into the home two months ago after another fire destroyed the home they were living in.

Sadly, the home did not appear to have smoke alarms.

A space heater is believed to have sparked the fire that ultimately destroyed the home. Firefighters determined the heater was near where the fire started.

Investigator J. Manz with the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said the last three house fires in the county all involved space heaters.

In one of those fires, a resident left the space heater on for 11 days straight during the cold weather in our area, causing the home's wiring to overload and fail.

Fire officials said space heaters should only be used to temporarily heat a home, and should never be left unattended.

18 tips for safely heating your home this winter
EMBED More News Videos

Space heaters, open flames and wood-burning stoves have all contributed to wintertime house fires in Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
man injuredmobile homeshouse firedogburn injuriesMontgomery CountyConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video