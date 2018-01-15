TRAFFIC

Car soars into second floor of Santa Ana building in bizarre crash; 2 hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in California. (Orange County Fire Authority)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, California --
Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday morning when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, officials said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and French streets.

The white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes on 17th before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The incident caused a small fire that injured one person, who managed to get out of the sedan unassisted, the OCFA said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, then extricated a second person who was trapped inside the sedan.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficcrashfirefighterssearch and rescuecar crashbizarreu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video