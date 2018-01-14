CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Cold weather means fast finishes for Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

Winners of Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon (1 of 4)

Men's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon

Men's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With temperatures near freezing at the beginning of the race, experts predicted times for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon would be fast. And they were right!

Bazu Worku from Ethiopia won the men's division of Chevron Houston Marathon at 2:08:31. It's his third win in the Bayou City, having taken first place in 2013 and 2014 as well.

Another repeat appearance, Yitayal Atnafu took second place for the men, for the third time.

EMBED More News Videos

Women's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon



Biruktayit Degefa of Ethopia won the women's division of the Chevron Houston Marathon in 2:24:52. It was her second win, having taken first place in 2016, and second place in 2017.

Sarah Crouch was the first U.S. women's marathoner to cross the finish line at 2:35:22.

New Zealand native Jake Robertson won the men's division of the Aramco Half Marathon in 1:00:01, tying his personal best.

EMBED More News Videos

Men's winner of Aramco Half Marathon


Ruti Aga from Ethiopia won the women's division of the Aramco Half Marathon in 1:06:39, just two days before her 24th birthday. Aga smashed her previous personal best, which was 1:08:07, finishing just 10 seconds slower than the course record.

EMBED More News Videos

Women's winner of Aramco Half Marathon


Molly Huddle set a U.S. record women's half marathon at 1:07:34. She's training for Boston, which will be her second full marathon.

PHOTOS: Check out the action from the race course
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportschevron houston marathonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Finish Line: Stories from the Chevron Houston Marathon
Drunk driving victim uses marathon to help others
Runners cross ABB 5K finish line Saturday
Marathon weekend emotional one for double-amputee
More chevron houston marathon
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos