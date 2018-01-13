Judge rules girl can use medical marijuana in school

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --An 11-year-old Illinois girl who suffered from leukemia can now use medicinal marijuana at her elementary school.
A federal judge gave the ruling on Friday after the girl's parents sued their daughter's school district.
Ashley Surin was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2008.
Her parents told WGN that there were side effects to the chemotherapy and other medical treatments that brought on seizures.
Ashley has been using a medical marijuana foot patch and rubbing oil -- with positive results.
"Her brain used to be like in a cloud, and now she can think clearer and she's more alert," said her mother, Maureen Surin.
The family asked the school district to store the medical marijuana on school grounds at Hanover Highlands Elementary in case it was necessary during the school day.
But the district denied the fifth grader's request because state law prohibits even medical marijuana on school grounds or school buses.
The Illinois attorney general agreed not to prosecute, and the school district said its goal was to have Ashley back in the classroom.
There will also be no legal consequences for staff who administer the medicine, WGN reported.
Ashley was out of school for about two weeks as this legal drama unfolded.
