SOCIETY

Judge rules girl can use medical marijuana in school

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
An 11-year-old Illinois girl who suffered from leukemia can now use medicinal marijuana at her elementary school.

A federal judge gave the ruling on Friday after the girl's parents sued their daughter's school district.

Ashley Surin was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2008.

Her parents told WGN that there were side effects to the chemotherapy and other medical treatments that brought on seizures.

Ashley has been using a medical marijuana foot patch and rubbing oil -- with positive results.

"Her brain used to be like in a cloud, and now she can think clearer and she's more alert," said her mother, Maureen Surin.

The family asked the school district to store the medical marijuana on school grounds at Hanover Highlands Elementary in case it was necessary during the school day.

But the district denied the fifth grader's request because state law prohibits even medical marijuana on school grounds or school buses.

The Illinois attorney general agreed not to prosecute, and the school district said its goal was to have Ashley back in the classroom.

There will also be no legal consequences for staff who administer the medicine, WGN reported.

Ashley was out of school for about two weeks as this legal drama unfolded.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societymedical marijuanamarijuanajudgelawsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos