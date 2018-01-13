2 arrested after chase through Houston and Pearland

Hundreds of drivers saw a police chase Saturday afternoon with many of them capturing a clip on their cell phones.Police tried to pull the driver of the truck over in southwest Houston, but he didn't stop.The chase lasted about an hour and moved into Pearland and Brazoria County.Officers were able to get in front of the driver in Pearland near The Crossing at 288 shopping center.Near the shopping center, police were able to spike the truck's tires.A man and a woman were both captured by police.