80-year-old man reported missing after walking from home in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas EquuSearch and Houston police need your help in finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Roy Stephen was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday on Belneath Road. Investigators said he was walking from his home to get coffee at the RediMart at 8103 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Stephen is known to have seizures and has Alzheimer's, according to a press release. Without his medication, he could blackout and not remember anything.

He was last seen wearing long white pants, a black pull over hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Stephen's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-7862 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

